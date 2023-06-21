Stem, Inc. (STEM) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Stem, Inc. (STEM) closed the most recent trading day at $5.76, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 25.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stem, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Stem, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $95.46 million, up 42.58% from the year-ago period.

STEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $605.76 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.28% and +66.88%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stem, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.63% lower. Stem, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STEM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

