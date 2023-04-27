Stem, Inc. (STEM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Stem, Inc. (STEM) closed at $4.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 26.48% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stem, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Stem, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.1 million, up 46.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.68 per share and revenue of $592.23 million, which would represent changes of +16.05% and +63.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stem, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.01% higher. Stem, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

