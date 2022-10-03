Stem, Inc. (STEM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Stem, Inc. (STEM) closed the most recent trading day at $13.52, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.86% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Stem, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Stem, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.06 million, up 123.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.60 per share and revenue of $396.05 million, which would represent changes of +27.71% and +210.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stem, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.94% higher. Stem, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stem, Inc. (STEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.