Stem, Inc. (STEM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stem, Inc. (STEM) closed at $4.48, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 30.03% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stem, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Stem, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.1 million, up 46.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.68 per share and revenue of $592.23 million. These totals would mark changes of +16.05% and +63.16%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stem, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.01% higher within the past month. Stem, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

