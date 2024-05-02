Stem, Inc. Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Stem, Inc. (STEM) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$72.31 million, or -$0.46 per share. This compares with -$4.78 million, or -$0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 62.2% to $25.5 million from $67.4 million last year.

Stem, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$72.31 Mln. vs. -$4.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.46 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $25.5 Mln vs. $67.4 Mln last year.

