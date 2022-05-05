Stem, Inc. Q1 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Stem, Inc. (STEM) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$22.5 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$82.6 million, or -$2.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 166.5% to $41.09 million from $15.42 million last year.

Stem, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$22.5 Mln. vs. -$82.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.15 vs. -$2.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $41.09 Mln vs. $15.42 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $350 - $425 Mln

