Stem Inc options imply 66.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Stem (STEM) Inc is normal with calls leading puts 11:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 66.7%, or 32c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.5%.
