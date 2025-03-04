Stem, Inc. Full Year Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Stem, Inc. (STEM) announced Loss for its full year of -$854.01 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$854.01 million, or -$5.29 per share. This compares with -$140.41 million, or -$0.90 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 68.7% to $144.58 million from $461.52 million last year.

Stem, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$854.01 Mln. vs. -$140.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$5.29 vs. -$0.90 last year. -Revenue: $144.58 Mln vs. $461.52 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $125 - $175 Mln

