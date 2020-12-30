Markets

Stem Holdings Closes Acquisition Of Driven Deliveries

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Stem Holdings Inc. said that it has completed its acquisition of Driven Deliveries, Inc., an e-commerce and DaaS provider with proprietary logistics and omnichannel UX technology.

The company is projected to have revenues of US$75 million in 2021 and a combined gross profit of US$30 million. The Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share of the company.

The company also expects that consumer cannabis purchasing post-pandemic will rely increasingly on home delivery, as with other consumer product categories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular