Stem Holdings Closes Acquisition Of Driven Deliveries

(RTTNews) - Stem Holdings Inc. said that it has completed its acquisition of Driven Deliveries, Inc., an e-commerce and DaaS provider with proprietary logistics and omnichannel UX technology.

The company is projected to have revenues of US$75 million in 2021 and a combined gross profit of US$30 million. The Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share of the company.

The company also expects that consumer cannabis purchasing post-pandemic will rely increasingly on home delivery, as with other consumer product categories.

