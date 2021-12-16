Stem Gains On Agreement To Acquire Clairvest Equity, Also Energy

(RTTNews) - Stem, Inc. (STEM) shares are trading up on Thursday morning after the company announced an agreement to acquire Clairvest Equity Partners V and other shareholders of Also Energy Holdings Inc. for $695 million. Clairvest said it will realize total sale proceeds of approximately $350 million. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Currently, Stem is trading at $18.58, up 4.07 percent from the previous close of $17.92 on a volume of 813,538. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $16.00-$51.49 on average volume of 3,149,284.

