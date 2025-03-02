$STEM Earnings Preview: Recent $STEM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$STEM ($STEM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $48,842,404 and earnings of -$0.20 per share.

$STEM Insider Trading Activity

$STEM insiders have traded $STEM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOFELDT ALBERT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 13,294 shares for an estimated $8,331

MATTHEW TAPPIN (President, Software Division) sold 8,130 shares for an estimated $5,095

$STEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $STEM stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

