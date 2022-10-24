STEM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Stem Inc (Symbol: STEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.97, changing hands as low as $10.95 per share. Stem Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STEM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.72 per share, with $27.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.18.

