Stem Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STEM

In trading on Friday, shares of Stem Inc (Symbol: STEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.86, changing hands as high as $14.23 per share. Stem Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STEM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.72 per share, with $29.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.47.

