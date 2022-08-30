Stem: A Tiny Growth Stock in a Trillion-Dollar Industry

Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall dives into why he owns Stem (NYSE: STEM) stock. In this episode of Why I Own, he covers Stem's growth, path to profitability, and potential pitfalls. Stem continues to capture more software revenue as Athena AI improves. And the energy market is changing fast, but overall, the trends are on Stem's side.

Check out the video below for his full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 23, 2022. The video was published on Aug 29, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Stem, Inc. Zane Fracek has positions in Stem, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Stem, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/interninvesting, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

