Stelux Holdings Reports Widening Losses Amid Revenue Decline

Stelux Holdings International Limited (HK:0084) has released an update.
Stelux Holdings International Limited reported a significant widening of its losses for the six months ending September 2024, with net losses increasing to HK$55.3 million from HK$29.9 million the previous year. The company faced a revenue decline and increased administrative expenses, impacting its financial performance. Investors may find the company’s ongoing financial challenges noteworthy as it navigates a tough economic landscape.
