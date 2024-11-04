News & Insights

Stelux Holdings Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

November 04, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Stelux Holdings International Limited (HK:0084) has released an update.

Stelux Holdings International Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, where the company’s board of directors will discuss and potentially approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting could provide insights into the company’s performance and future financial strategies.

