Stelux Holdings Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Stelux Holdings International Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, where the company’s board of directors will discuss and potentially approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting could provide insights into the company’s performance and future financial strategies.

