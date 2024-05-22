News & Insights

Stelrad Group PLC AGM Resolutions Passed Unanimously

Stelrad Group Plc (GB:SRAD) has released an update.

Stelrad Group PLC announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions at their AGM on May 22, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval on key issues such as the adoption of annual reports and the re-election of directors. Resolutions passed included the authorization for the company to make political donations, allot shares, and purchase its own shares. The detailed results of the polls, as well as the resolutions passed, will be available on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism.

