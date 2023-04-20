Stellus Capital (SCM) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stellus Capital (SCM) closed at $13.73, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment company had lost 1.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stellus Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Stellus Capital to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.57 million, up 52.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $96.37 million, which would represent changes of +28.99% and +28.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellus Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Stellus Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Stellus Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.97, so we one might conclude that Stellus Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SCM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.