Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Price Target Decreased by 16.19% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is a decrease of 16.19% from the prior estimate of $13.39 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.36% from the latest reported closing price of $8.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellus Capital Investment. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCM is 0.06%, an increase of 14.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.47% to 3,937K shares. The put/call ratio of SCM is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 309K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 87.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 623.75% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 284K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing an increase of 20.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 16.02% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 281K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 76.21% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 265K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Muzinich holds 254K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing an increase of 18.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 3.18% over the last quarter.

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