Stellus Capital Investment Full Year Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $27.05 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $45.84 million, or $1.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to $102.14 million from $104.74 million last year.

Stellus Capital Investment earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

