Stellus Capital Investment (FRA:GO0) Price Target Increased by 5.48% to 15.04

The average one-year price target for Stellus Capital Investment (FRA:GO0) has been revised to 15.04 / share. This is an increase of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 14.26 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.96 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.91% from the latest reported closing price of 13.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellus Capital Investment. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GO0 is 0.06%, a decrease of 54.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.31% to 3,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 74.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO0 by 240.42% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 309K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 54.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO0 by 92.26% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 46.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO0 by 83.56% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 226K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 60.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO0 by 139.70% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 197K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO0 by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.