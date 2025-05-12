STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT Earnings Results: $SCM Reports Quarterly Earnings

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT ($SCM) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, missing estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $24,950,000, missing estimates of $26,889,230 by $-1,939,230.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ICON WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 127,504 shares (+3209.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,754,455
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 100,572 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,383,870
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 59,813 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $823,026
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 59,262 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $815,445
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 55,841 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $768,372
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 45,600 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,456
- TREXQUANT INVESTMENT LP removed 26,145 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $359,755
