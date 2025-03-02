STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT Earnings Preview: Recent $SCM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT ($SCM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $26,237,446 and earnings of $0.40 per share.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ICON WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 127,504 shares (+3209.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,754,455
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 100,572 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,383,870
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 59,813 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $823,026
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 59,262 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $815,445
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 55,841 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $768,372
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 45,600 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,456
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC removed 39,615 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $542,329
