Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SCM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.44, the dividend yield is 8.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCM was $13.44, representing a -2.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.75 and a 70.13% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

SCM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). SCM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports SCM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.54%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the scm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.