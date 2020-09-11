Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 121.24% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.71, the dividend yield is 11.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCM was $8.71, representing a -42.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.04 and a 112.44% increase over the 52 week low of $4.10.

SCM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31. Zacks Investment Research reports SCM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.57%, compared to an industry average of -16.2%.

