Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.093 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -70% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.02, the dividend yield is 7.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCM was $14.02, representing a -4.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.74 and a 38.54% increase over the 52 week low of $10.12.

SCM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). SCM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports SCM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.54%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

