Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SCM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 71st quarter that SCM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.35, the dividend yield is 9.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCM was $14.35, representing a -6.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.30 and a 23.18% increase over the 52 week low of $11.65.

SCM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports SCM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.81%, compared to an industry average of .7%.

