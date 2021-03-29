Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SCM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.66, the dividend yield is 7.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCM was $12.66, representing a -1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.79 and a 147.27% increase over the 52 week low of $5.12.

SCM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03. Zacks Investment Research reports SCM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.77%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCM Dividend History page.

