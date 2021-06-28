Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SCM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.99, the dividend yield is 7.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCM was $12.99, representing a -5.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.75 and a 82.96% increase over the 52 week low of $7.10.

SCM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). SCM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.54. Zacks Investment Research reports SCM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.18%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

