Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -26.55% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.58, the dividend yield is 8.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCM was $11.58, representing a -20.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.63 and a 182.44% increase over the 52 week low of $4.10.

SCM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25. Zacks Investment Research reports SCM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.72%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCM Dividend History page.

