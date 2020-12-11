Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 24% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.83, the dividend yield is 10.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCM was $11.83, representing a -21.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.04 and a 188.54% increase over the 52 week low of $4.10.

SCM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25. Zacks Investment Research reports SCM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.78%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

