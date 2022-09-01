Stellus Capital Investment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (Symbol: SCM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.23, changing hands as low as $13.09 per share. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.02 per share, with $14.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.20.

