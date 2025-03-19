Stellar V Capital Corp. Announces Commencement of Trading for Class A Shares and Warrants on Nasdaq

Stellar V Capital Corp. announces separate trading for Class A shares and warrants on Nasdaq from March 24, 2025.

Stellar V Capital Corp., a Cayman Islands-based special purpose acquisition company, announced that starting March 24, 2025, holders of its units from the initial public offering completed on January 31, 2025, can choose to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and accompanying warrants on The Nasdaq Global Market. The shares will be listed under the symbol “SVCC” and the warrants under “SVCCW,” while units that remain unseparated will continue to trade as “SVCCU.” To separate the units, holders must instruct their brokers to contact the Company’s transfer agent. The offering was managed by BTIG, LLC, and this announcement is not an offer or solicitation to sell securities. Stellar V Capital is focused on potential business combinations with other companies. The press release includes forward-looking statements with inherent risks and uncertainties, and the Company does not commit to updating these statements post-release.

Potential Positives

Holders of units from the Company's IPO can now separately trade their Class A ordinary shares and warrants, potentially increasing liquidity and market interest.



The trading of Class A ordinary shares and warrants on Nasdaq under their specific symbols enhances the company's visibility and credibility in the market.



The facilitation of trading through a reputable transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, ensures a secure and professional process for investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the separation of shares and warrants may indicate a lack of confidence in the demand for the combined units, suggesting potential underperformance in the market.

As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the nature of the entity raises concerns among investors regarding the viability and transparency of future business mergers or acquisitions.

FAQ

When can holders trade their Class A ordinary shares and warrants?

Holders may begin trading their Class A ordinary shares and warrants separately on March 24, 2025.

What symbols will the shares and warrants use on Nasdaq?

The Class A ordinary shares will trade under “SVCC” and the warrants under “SVCCW” on Nasdaq.

How can holders separate their units?

Holders need to contact their brokers to work with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company for separation.

What is Stellar V Capital Corp.?

Stellar V Capital Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on business mergers and acquisitions.

Who managed the initial public offering for Stellar V Capital Corp.?

BTIG, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the Company's initial public offering.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar V Capital Corp. (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced that commencing March 24, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering completed on January 31, 2025 may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares of the Company and the warrants included in such units on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”).





The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “SVCC” and “SVCCW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “SVCCU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and Warrants.





The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. BTIG, LLC acted as sole book-running manager of the offering.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Stellar V Capital Corp.







Stellar V Capital Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.











Contacts:















Anastasios (Tassos) Chrysostomidis





Vice President of Business Development





Stellar V Capital Corp.









www.stellaracquisition.com









Email:





inquiries@stellaracquisition.com

















Daniela Guerrero





Investor Relations/Media





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, N.Y. 10169





Tel.: (212) 661-7566





Email:





stellaracquisition@capitallink.com



















