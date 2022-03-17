Stellar Sales Growth Trend Makes DexCom Stock A Wise Bet

We believe that DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), best known for its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, currently is an attractive pick over Amedisys stock (NASDAQ: AMED), a home health and hospice company with a similar revenue base, despite Dexcom’s comparatively higher valuation. DXCM stock trades at 16.3x trailing revenues, compared to 2.3x for AMED stock. We believe that this valuation gap is justified, given DexCom’s superior revenue growth and profitability, and better prospects.

Looking at stock returns, AMED, with -16% returns over the last six months, has fared better than DXCM, which is down 26%. This compares with a 7% fall in the broader S&P500 index. However, there is more to the comparison, and we believe DexCom stands out with higher expected returns than Amedisys, as discussed in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis – Amedisys vs. DexCom: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

1. DexCom’s Revenue Growth Has Been Stronger

Both companies managed to see sales growth over the recent quarters. Still, DexCom has witnessed comparatively faster revenue growth of 27% over the last twelve months versus 7% for Amedisys.

Looking at a longer time frame, DexCom’s sales grew at a CAGR of 33.6% to $2.4 billion over the last twelve-month period, compared to $1.0 billion in 2018, while Amedisys’ sales grew at a CAGR of 10.1% to $2.2 billion from $1.7 billion over the same period.

DexCom’s revenue growth over the recent quarters is being driven by continued new customer additions amid rising awareness of CGM devices.

DexCom is one of the few players, along with Abbott, which has secured the regulatory approvals for its wearable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device. There is a high demand for CGM devices that do not require a finger prick, and data can be self-monitored easily. Given the limited competition and a vast pool of diabetic patients (over 34 million in the U.S. alone), the company will likely see strong revenue growth over the coming years.

DexCom will soon launch its much-anticipated G7 CGM system in the U.S. this year, and it is expected to bolster the overall sales growth.

Amedisys’ revenues were adversely impacted during the pandemic, with a decline in home health and hospice services due to social distancing and restrictions on movement. Now that most of the restrictions are behind us, Amedisys will likely see steady revenue growth. Amedisys completed the acquisition of AseraCare in June 2020, strengthening its hospice care business.

Our DexCom Revenue and Amedisys Revenue dashboards provide more details on the companies’ revenues.

and dashboards provide more details on the companies’ revenues. The table below summarizes our revenue expectation for both the companies over the next three years and points to a CAGR of 20.8% for DexCom and 8.2% for Amedisys.

Note that we have different methodologies for companies negatively impacted by Covid and for companies not impacted or positively impacted by Covid while forecasting future revenues. For companies negatively affected by Covid, we consider the quarterly revenue recovery trajectory to predict recovery to the pre-Covid revenue run rate. Beyond the recovery point, we apply the average annual growth observed in the three years before Covid to simulate return to normal conditions. For companies registering positive revenue growth during Covid, we consider yearly average growth before Covid with a certain weight to growth during Covid and the last twelve months.

2. DexCom Is More Profitable, And It Comes With Lower Risk

DexCom’s operating margin of 15% over the last twelve-month period is better than 12% for Amedisys.

This compares with 13% and 10% figures seen in 2019, before the pandemic, respectively.

DexCom’s free cash flow margin of 18.1% is also better than 8.5% for Amedisys.

Our DexCom Operating Income and Amedisys Operating Income dashboards have more details.

Looking at financial risk, DexCom trumps Amedisys. Its 4.5% debt as a percentage of equity is lower than 8.9% for Amedisys, while its 21.6% cash as a percentage of assets is higher than 2.3% for the latter, implying that DexCom has a better debt position and cash cushion.

3. The Net of It All

We see that the revenue growth and profitability have been better for DexCom, and it also offers lower financial risk than Amedisys. However, Amedisys is trading at a comparatively lower valuation.

Looking at prospects, using P/S as a base due to high fluctuations in P/E and P/EBIT, we find DexCom to be a better bet of the two.

The table below summarizes our revenue and return expectation for DXCM and AMED over the next three years and points to a significant expected return of 93% for DXCM over this period vs. 47% expected return for AMED stock, implying that both the stocks are good investment opportunities currently, but if one has to choose one of the two, DXCM will likely turn out to be a better bet, based on Trefis Machine Learning analysis – Amedisys vs. DexCom – which also provides more details on how we arrive at these numbers.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] AMED Return -11% -11% 236% DXCM Return -2% -24% 582% S&P 500 Return -5% -13% 85% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -6% -15% 233%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/15/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

