Stellar Revenue Growth Makes Zendesk Inc. Stock A Strong Bet

We think that Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) currently is a better bet compared to Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Zendesk stock trades at almost 10x trailing revenues, much more than that of Lennox, whose P/S multiple stands at 2.5x. Does this gap in the companies’ valuations make sense? We believe it does and we only expect this gap to widen. While both companies have performed well since the pandemic, Zendesk has seen much stronger and faster revenue growth over the past few years compared to Lennox. Zendesk, a software service provider, has seen its sales rise from $300 million in FY ’16 to $1.2 billion on an LTM basis, a jump of 4x. On a comparable basis, Lennox, a climate control products company, saw its sales rise from $3.6 billion in FY ’16 to around $4.1 billion on an LTM basis, a growth of almost 1.2x. For details about Lennox’s revenues and comparison to peers, see Lennox International (LII) Revenue Comparison.

Having said that, we dive deeper into the comparison, which makes Zendesk a better bet than Lennox, especially at these valuations. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at detailed historical revenue growth as well as operating income growth and financial position, combined with expected returns. Our dashboard Lennox vs Zendesk: Similar Market Cap, But Zendesk Is A Better Bet has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

1. Zendesk Has Shown Much Faster Sales Growth

Zendesk’s sales have risen from $300 million in FY ’16 to $1 billion in FY ’20, and currently stand at around $1.2 billion on an LTM basis, a jump of around 4x over the past five years. In comparison, Lennox’s sales rose from $3.6 billion in FY ’16 to around $3.9 billion in FY ’18, before dropping back down to $3.6 billion in FY ’20 due to the pandemic. However, sales have since jumped to $4.1 billion on an LTM basis.

Additionally, Zendesk’s sales grew 9% QoQ and 32.5% YoY, much more than Lennox’s -14.5% and 0.5%, respectively. Further, in terms of revenue growth for the last three fiscal years, Zendesk saw a growth of 33.9% compounded, much more than Lennox’s -1.8%.

Finally, Zendesk’s pre-Covid sales growth stands at 37.7% annually, more than Lennox’s 1.5%, and growth during Covid, too, stands at 26.1% for Zendesk, much higher than Lennox’s -4.5%.

2. EBIT margins And Financial Position: Mixed Bag

Zendesk’s LTM EBIT margin change vs the last three fiscal years stands at 6.3%, much higher than Lennox’s 1.6%. While for Zendesk, current LTM margins stand at -13.9%, much lower than Lennox’s 15.2%, Zendesk has been seeing much faster EBIT margin growth lately.

Additionally, Lennox’s debt as a % of equity stands at 9.4% currently, slightly higher than Zendesk’s 8.1%. Further, Zendesk is ahead in terms of cash as a % of assets, too, with 66.6%, compared to Lennox’s 2.1%.

For additional details about Zendesk’s historical returns and comparison to peers, see Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Return.

3. Finally, Zendesk Is Ahead In Terms Of Expected Returns

Using P/S as a base, due to high fluctuations in P/E and P/EBIT, we believe Zendesk is currently the better choice. Zendesk’s LTM revenues of $1.2 billion are expected to rise at a CAGR of around 20.8% as per our estimates, taking revenue numbers three years out to as high as $2.2 billion. Assuming Zendesk’s P/S ratio to remain roughly at the same level as now, this means that the market cap would rise to almost $22 billion, an upside of nearly 90% over three years.

In comparison, given historical trends, we expect Lennox’s sales to rise much slower at a CAGR of 1.6%, taking revenue in three years to $4.3 billion. However, considering the P/S for Lennox, too, to remain around current levels, we estimate the market cap to rise only around 2% over this period.

The Net of It All

While Lennox’s sales are at a higher level than Zendesk’s, the latter has witnessed much faster revenue growth over the years and has also posted a better performance during the recent period. Though Lennox’s margins currently stand higher, we expect Zendesk’s stellar sales growth consistency to translate into a better margin performance in the near future and expect the gap between the two companies’ valuations to widen even further. As such, we believe that Zendesk stock is currently a better bet compared to Lennox stock.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] ZEN Return -3% -8% 352% LII Return -5% -17% 76% S&P 500 Return 0% -5% 102% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 0% -9% 260%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/3/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

