Stellar Resources Uncovers High-Grade Tin at Heemskirk

Stellar Resources Limited (AU:SRZ) has released an update.

Stellar Resources Limited has announced promising results from its diamond drilling at the Queen Hill deposit in the Heemskirk Tin Project, Tasmania. The drilling revealed wider and higher-grade tin mineralization than previously modeled, with significant zinc, lead, and silver findings. The company plans to continue its extensive drilling campaign to further explore the deposit’s potential.

