Stellar Resources Seeks Quotation for New Shares

Stellar Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of a significant number of new securities on the ASX, specifically 388,350,360 ordinary shares set to be quoted as of May 30, 2024. This move marks a newsworthy event for investors tracking the company’s stock, SRZ, and could signal changes in the market dynamics for its shares.

