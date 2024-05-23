News & Insights

Stellar Resources Plans Major Securities Issue

May 23, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Stellar Resources Limited (AU:SRZ) has released an update.

Stellar Resources Limited has announced a new proposal to issue securities, including a substantial issuance of 526,315,789 ordinary fully paid shares and 10,000,000 unquoted options. The proposed issue date is set for May 30, 2024. This strategic move aims to expand the company’s financial capabilities and is pending ASX approval.

