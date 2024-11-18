News & Insights

Stellar Resources Hits Record Tin Intersection

November 18, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Stellar Resources Limited (AU:SRZ) has released an update.

Stellar Resources Limited has reported a record-high tin intersection from its Heemskirk Tin Project, signaling promising potential for resource expansion. The drilling results, which exceeded initial expectations, are part of a comprehensive prefeasibility study aimed at enhancing resource estimates. With ongoing exploration efforts, the company is poised for substantial growth in its tin resources, encouraging investor interest.

