Stellar Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Stellar Resources Limited (AU:SRZ) has released an update.
Stellar Resources Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw all proposed resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% placement facility, successfully carried by significant majorities. The company’s shareholders demonstrated strong support for both the adoption of the remuneration report and the replacement of the constitution, laying a solid foundation for future strategies. Investors looking at Stellar Resources can note the decisive backing from its shareholders as a positive indicator of confidence in the company’s direction.
