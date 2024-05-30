News & Insights

Stellar Resources Expands Share Capital and Advances Tin Projects

May 30, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Stellar Resources Limited (AU:SRZ) has released an update.

Stellar Resources Limited has announced the issuance of over 388 million new shares to sophisticated and professional investors at $0.019 per share, without public disclosure, under the Corporations Act. The company, which is developing the high-grade Heemskirk Tin Project in Tasmania, has also recently discovered a significant new polymetallic deposit at its North Scamander Project. These developments aim to enhance the resource base and improve project confidence as Stellar Resources progresses with its exploration and drilling activities.

