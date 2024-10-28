Stellar Resources Director Acquires Additional Shares

Stellar Resources Limited (AU:SRZ) has released an update.

Stellar Resources Limited has announced a change in Director Mark Connelly’s interest, with the acquisition of 1,000,000 ordinary shares valued at $18,000. This move reflects a strategic shift in the director’s investment portfolio within the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

