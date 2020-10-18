Stellar CEO to Be Part of IMF Panel on Cross-Border Payments
Stellar CEO Denelle Dixon will be part of a four-person panel discussion on the private-sector’s role in addressing shortcomings of cross-border payments at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting Monday.
- Also on the panel are: Jonathan Dharmapalan, CEO of eCurrency; Rory MacFarquhar, senior VP, Mastercard; and Rene Reinsberg, CEO of Celo.
- The panel, which will be webcast, will start at 9 a.m. ET on Monday.
- It immediately follows a panel of policy-makers that includes U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that will discuss the same topic and precedes one that discusses the public sector’s role in cross-border payments. After, will be a fourth panel consisting of the co-chairs of a task force set up to propose a roadmap of concrete actions to improve cross-border payments.
Read also: Fed Chairman Powell to Speak About Digital Currencies Next Week at IMF
