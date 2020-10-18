Stellar CEO to Be Part of IMF Panel on Cross-Border Payments

Stellar CEO Denelle Dixon will be part of a four-person panel discussion on the private-sector’s role in addressing shortcomings of cross-border payments at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting Monday.

Also on the panel are: Jonathan Dharmapalan, CEO of eCurrency; Rory MacFarquhar, senior VP, Mastercard; and Rene Reinsberg, CEO of Celo.

The panel, which will be webcast, will start at 9 a.m. ET on Monday.

It immediately follows a panel of policy-makers that includes U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that will discuss the same topic and precedes one that discusses the public sector’s role in cross-border payments. After, will be a fourth panel consisting of the co-chairs of a task force set up to propose a roadmap of concrete actions to improve cross-border payments.

Read also: Fed Chairman Powell to Speak About Digital Currencies Next Week at IMF

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.