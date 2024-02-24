Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Price Target Increased by 5.32% to 30.29

The average one-year price target for Stellar Bancorp (NYSE:STEL) has been revised to 30.29 / share. This is an increase of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 28.76 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.78 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.01% from the latest reported closing price of 24.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellar Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEL is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.79% to 31,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,166K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEL by 4.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,365K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEL by 3.82% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 1,278K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,130K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEL by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,026K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEL by 40.15% over the last quarter.

Stellar Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.9 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

