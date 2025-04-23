STELLAR BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $STEL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

STELLAR BAN ($STEL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $107,771,160 and earnings of $0.45 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $STEL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STELLAR BAN Insider Trading Activity

STELLAR BAN insiders have traded $STEL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM E JR WILSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,440 shares for an estimated $740,230 .

. III RAMON A. VITULLI, (President) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $270,090

PAUL P EGGE (Senior Executive VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,730 shares for an estimated $188,277 .

. JUSTIN M LONG (SEVP, GC & Secretary) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $126,042

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

STELLAR BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of STELLAR BAN stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

STELLAR BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STEL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for STELLAR BAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STEL forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.