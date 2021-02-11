Stellar AMD Stock Earnings Set the Stage for an Incredible 2021

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) finished off the year in style with another excellent quarter. AMD stock wowed Wall Street with yet another earnings beat posting huge gains across various verticals. Guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2021 looks impressive, and has been boosted by multiple growth tailwinds.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Despite the strong forecasts, AMD stock is down 5% for the month, which presents an excellent buying opportunity.

Tech giants are notorious for inflated stock prices. Based on several price metrics, AMD would probably fall into that same category. For instance, its forward price to sales ratio exceeds the sector average by over 86%. However, AMD’s gains are mainly driven by healthy revenue growth and improving financials.

The company’s five-year average revenue growth is at an incredible 13.01%, which comfortably exceeds the sector average. Average price targets for the stock are at least 10% higher than its current price. Hence, AMD’s price is more than justified at this point, and the recent dip is the cherry on top for investors.

AMD Stock: Capping Off a Great Year

AMD ended the year with a bang, with another quarter of health gains across its top and bottom line. Revenues for the quarter were up 53% year-over-year, 10% higher than analyst estimates. The quarter’s impressive growth was driven by Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment, which rose 176% year-over-year. Additionally, its Computing and Graphics segment was also up 18% from the same period last year. All in all, revenues for the full year were up 45% to $9.76 billion.

Earnings per share came in at 52 cents, beating analyst estimates by 5 cents. The company’s bottom-line was boosted by a $1.3 billion income tax benefit. For the full year, non-GAAP EPS was at $1.29, which is more than double the 64 cents it reported in the prior-year period.

These fantastic results have helped beef up the company’s financial positioning. Not long ago, the company was carrying massive debt, burning truckloads of cash each year. That, however, is a thing of the past, as its free cash flows jumped half a billion dollars over the prior-year period. It ends the year with approximately $2.3 billion in cash against just $330 million of debt.

The first quarter of 2021 looks promising, with revenues expected to rise by a whopping 79% year-over-year. For the whole year, it expects a 37% growth in its business.

Intel Versus AMD

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been head and shoulders above its competition in the semiconductor business for several years now. However, in recent years, we have seen AMD’s ascension, which continues to chomp away at Intel’s market share. AMD is winning big in the fast-growing server and gaming markets and expanding its market share in related areas.

Moreover, with its Ryzen processors’ release, AMD has become a force to be reckoned with in the central processing unit (CPU) space. AMD now controls roughly 39.8% of the markets, having just a 20% share back in 2018. AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series, according to independent benchmarks, is much superior to Intel’s equivalent.

Intel has regained some ground in the fourth quarter, primarily due to improving CPU capacity. Intel’s advantages over AMD are that it produces its chips in house using its internal foundry. However, capacity shortages should not last long, and neither will the pandemic-induced boom in demand. Therefore, market share gains should resume for AMD once chip supply shortages ease up.

Final Word on AMD Stock

AMD has been on an incredible run in 2020, and ended last year in stellar fashion. It has multiple growth catalysts in 2021 and should pick up from it where it left off last year. Though it ceded some market share to Intel in the fourth quarter, it should regain most of its lost ground as supply shortages ease up. With immense growth potential in 2021, AMD stock is a no-brainer investment at this time.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

The post Stellar AMD Stock Earnings Set the Stage for an Incredible 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.