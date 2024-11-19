News & Insights

Stellar AfricaGold Uncovers Gold Potential in Côte d’Ivoire

November 19, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Stellar AfricaGold (TSE:SPX) has released an update.

Stellar AfricaGold has confirmed the gold potential of its Zuénoula permit in Côte d’Ivoire following an initial geological reconnaissance. The investigation highlighted promising indicators such as artisanal mining sites and extensive quartz veins, suggesting a strong possibility for discovering significant gold deposits.

