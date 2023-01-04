Stellantis: Chrysler Brand Unveils Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator

(RTTNews) - Automaker and mobility provider Stellantis (STLA) announced Wednesday the launch of Chrysler brand's Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit demonstrator to offer a mobility experience that is more user-friendly, more connected and more efficient.

The Cockpit demonstrator will be on display at CES 2023 starting January 5.

The Chrysler Synthesis integrates Chrysler's contemporary, technology-forward and sustainable interior design with advanced Stellantis technology to create Harmony in Motion in everyday lives.

It showcases unique Chrysler-branded Advanced Technology for Real Life that uses STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain and STLA AutoDrive technology. The two-seater cockpit is inspired by the look and feel of the Chrysler Airflow Concept.

Chrysler will be the first brand to feature applications of new STLA technologies in North America.

Stellantis said Chrysler brand remains on track to launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and full battery-electric portfolio in 2028, as announced at CES 2022.

