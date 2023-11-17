Stellantis workers vote to ratify new labor contract

By David Shepardson

Nov 17 - United Auto Workers (UAW) members at Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV STLAM.MIhave voted to ratify tentative record-setting labor deal, the union's vote tracker showed on Friday.

The deal had the support of about 68% of members voting, or more than a 9,600 vote margin, with just a few small locals' results yet to vote or be reported.

The vote locks in the UAW's tentative agreement with Stellantis through April 2028 that includes a 25% wage hike after an unprecedented six-week campaign of coordinated strikes at the Detroit Three automakers that focused attention on boosting workers' wages and benefits.

Ultimately, the union was able to clinch record pay hikes for auto workers after years of stagnant wages and painful concessions following the 2008 financial crisis.

Workers on Thursday at General Motors GM.N voted to approve the deal. Ford Motor F.N UAW workers are currently approving the deal by a two to one margin, with the current margin more than 10,000 votes.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Nick Zieminski)

