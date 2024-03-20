Stellantis Ventures Invests In SteerLight - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stellantis Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Stellantis N.V., has invested in SteerLight, the developer of a new generation of high-performance LiDAR sensing technology. SteerLight, a spinoff of the French CEA-Leti technology center, employs Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave LiDAR based on silicon photonics technology that puts the system on a microchip. Stellantis said the technology has the potential to give drivers of future Stellantis brand vehicles better performance in a variety of advanced driver assistance systems, including automated driving.

Since inception in 2022, Stellantis Ventures has invested in 12 startups and one mobility fund.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.